International League

by Associated Press on September 4, 2018 at 10:03 am
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)8456.600
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)7365.52910
Pawtucket (Red Sox)6673.47517½
Rochester (Twins)6476.45720
Syracuse (Nationals)6476.45720
Buffalo (Blue Jays)6177.44222
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)7960.568
Gwinnett (Braves)7069.5049
Norfolk (Orioles)6971.49310½
Charlotte (White Sox)6475.46015
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)7366.525
Columbus (Indians)7367.521½
Indianapolis (Pirates)7367.521½
Louisville (Reds)6176.44511

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

