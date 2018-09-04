International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|84
|56
|.600
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|73
|65
|.529
|10
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|66
|73
|.475
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|64
|76
|.457
|20
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|64
|76
|.457
|20
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|61
|77
|.442
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|79
|60
|.568
|—
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|70
|69
|.504
|9
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|69
|71
|.493
|10½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|64
|75
|.460
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|73
|66
|.525
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|73
|67
|.521
|½
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|73
|67
|.521
|½
|Louisville (Reds)
|61
|76
|.445
|11
___
|Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Durham at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.