The Ohio Department of Transportation said to expect some changes in traffic Tuesday morning.

The I-70 westbound off ramp to State Street will be closed from 8am-11am. ODOT asks you use exit 153B as a detour.

Then at 10:30am-3pm the I-70 eastbound ramp to Airport Road will close to traffic. The detour is exit 157.

During the closures ODOT said pavement patching will take place.