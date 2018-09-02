King tops mountain challenge, Yates leads Vuelta

LA COVATILLA, Spain (AP) — American rider Benjamin King won the mountainous ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, finishing atop the beyond-category La Covatilla on Sunday, while Simon Yates took over the race lead.

King stayed ahead of chaser Bauke Mollema on a long breakaway to win the 201-kilometer (125-mile) leg starting in Talavera de la Reina that crested three categorized passes before the final uphill push in 5 1/2 hours.

King, who rides for Dimension Data, also won the fourth stage for his first Grand Tour stage win at age 29.

He had time enough to lift his arms in victory as he reached the finish line, only to shortly collapse on the ground gasping for air.

“I feel so bad right now,” Spanish television cameras caught King telling his team as he recovered from the excruciating effort. “I can’t believe that.”

Yates of Michelton-Scott was the ninth rider to finish. The English cyclist took the red jersey from Rudy Molard, who had led the race for four flat stages but faded early on the brutal last ascent.

Yates leads Alejandro Valverde by one second, with Valverde’s Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana 14 seconds back. Both Valverde and Quintana are former Vuelta winners.

Yates led the Giro d’Italia for 13 days in May with Chris Froome the eventual winner.

Monday is the first of two rest days in the three-week race.

