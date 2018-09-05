A local dentist is offering free services for one day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community will have the chance to go to the dentist for free this week.

Hawkins Complete Dental Service is having a free dental day on Friday, September 7th. Dr. Hawkins said they will be performing different services for no price at all. All you need to bring is your mouth ready to be checked out.

Dr. Hawkins said they will be doing, “extractions, fillings, cleanings and just general check up to see what kind of shape you’re in. I love doing this and the community has been fantastic to my office and my family. This is just our way to give back.”

Dr. Hawkins said customers will receive a number and services are first come, first serve. People often tend to stray away from the dentist, so he says the office does their best to make sure everyone feels comfortable.

“That’s our wheelhouse,” said Dr. Hawkins. “That’s what we do. People that are scared, we take care of them, we pamper them and we just take our time and explain what we’re going to do.”

The doors open at 7:30 in the morning and they will be offering services all day. Dr. Hawkins would like to thank the Zanesville community for always supporting them.