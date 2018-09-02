Major League Soccer

September 2, 2018
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
New York1774555029
Atlanta United FC1646545530
New York City FC1476485036
Columbus1287433534
Philadelphia12114403941
Montreal11143363745
New England7109303942
D.C. United7116273942
Toronto FC7146274552
Orlando City7163244061
Chicago6156243752
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
FC Dallas1467494737
Los Angeles FC1377465442
Sporting Kansas City1376454833
Real Salt Lake13105444846
Seattle1295413527
Portland1178413836
Vancouver1197404552
LA Galaxy10108385154
Minnesota United9152293852
Houston7137284342
Colorado6146243148
San Jose4158204152

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

