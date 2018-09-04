Mariners players brawl in clubhouse before game vs Orioles

SEATTLE (AP) — A brawl involving several players has broken out in the Seattle Mariners’ clubhouse before a game at Safeco Field.

Shortstop Jean Segura, catcher Mike Zunino and other players were involved in the skirmish Tuesday night.

Moments after center fielder Dee Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.

Mariners manager Scott Servais didn’t provide details of the altercation. He said frustration on a team sometimes builds up and boils over.

The trouble came before Seattle played Baltimore. The Mariners have gone through a rough few months and trail Oakland by 5 1/2 games for the second AL wild-card spot. Seattle was 11 1/2 games ahead of the A’s in mid-June.