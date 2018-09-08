Montana pulls away from Drake 48-16

MISSOULA, MT (AP) — Dalton Sneed fired two touchdown passes 22 seconds apart and added a scoring run as the Montana Grizzlies pulled away from Drake 48-16 on Saturday.

Sneed, a junior quarterback, threw scoring passes of 13- and 10 yards to Jerry Louie-McGee and Samuel Akem in the final minute of the third quarter. Akem’s touchdown, with 22 seconds left in the quarter, came one play after an interception and 25-yard return by Grizzlies’ safety Reid Miller, and made it 31-10.

Tailback Adam Eastwood added two scoring runs, including a 37-yard burst as the Grizzlies (2-0) pulled away from a 10-3 halftime lead. Eastwood’s second TD made it 17-3 midway through the third quarter.

After Drake (0-1) cut the lead to 17-10 on a 49-yard Will Warner run out of punt formation, Sneed had his two scoring passes. Sneed was 31 of 47 passing for 278 yards and was also the Grizzlies’ leading rusher with 65 yards.

Drake pushed the Grizzlies behind the play of quarterback Grant Kraemer, who threw for 281 yards and a touchdown. Kraemer was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice.

Will Purdom had the other touchdown for the Bulldogs, a 3-yard reception that cut Montana’s gap to 31-16.

Montana countered with Sneed’s 13-yard TD run with 8:40 left in the game. The Grizzlies then tacked on a Tim Semenza field goal and a 40-yard interception return by Dareon Nash. Nash picked off a pass by Drake backup Alex Bray to cap the scoring with 3:34 left.

The Grizzlies took the lead for good at 10-3, with a quick 60-yard drive following Danny Donley’s 45-yard field goal for Drake. Eastwood capped the march with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Louie-McGee had 14 catches for 133 yards for Montana, and Akem checked in at eight receptions for 86 yards. Devin Cates had nine catches for 80 yards for Drake.

THE TAKEAWAY

Drake: The Bulldogs (0-1) played solidly in their first half of football this season, following the washout of their season opener last week. They fell off the pace as Montana scored 31 second-half points. Drake committed five turnovers, including three interceptions; the turnovers led to 24 points.

Montana: The Grizzlies’ short passing game wore down their opponent, as quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for 278 yards and ran for another 65.

UP NEXT

Drake: The Bulldogs return home to face Missouri S&T on Sept. 15.

Montana: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 14 in the Football Championship Subdivision, head to Western Illinois for a non-league game on Sept. 15.