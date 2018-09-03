Morgan County Fair 2018

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Morgan County Fair is back. It started on Monday, September 3 and is going on until Saturday, September 8th.

Some people go for the delicious food and others for the fun rides. Nanclyn Thomas, Fair Board Director, says she enjoys seeing all of the people and the animals.

“All of the people. They’re just so wonderful. They give donations, we have bikes everyday to give away. They just have to go sign up at the floor hall to all the kids. Just all kinds of nice shows. The kids they all keep their animals clean and it’s just a wonderful time,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she works with the chickens but her favorite animals at the fair are the goats. Andy Kutscherenko, Fair Board Second Vice President, is in charge of everything in the infield, which includes tractor pulling and much more.

“It’s quite. Laid back. Everything laid out nice. It’s just… it’s clean. We got a crew to come around and pick up trash for us,” Kutscherenko said. “It’s a great place to come with your kids and it’s a family atmosphere.”

There are going to be different events at the fair going on all throughout the week. If you are interested on finding out more you can head to the Morgan County Fair website or Facebook.