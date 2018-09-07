Muskingum Behavioral Health open house and ribbon cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was an open house full of open hearts on Friday.

Muskingum Behavioral Health held a ribbon cutting to formally introduce the community to their new building on West Main Street. They have been open for about a month and a half but they wanted to get settled in before inviting the public in to see what they are all about and what they have to offer with this new location.

“What I want people to do is come in and find out who we are and what we do,” CEO Steve Carrel said. “By doing those things, we reduce stigma because we have regular people that come walking in here. Everybody that comes in here is not poor, homeless, living under bridges, or any of those stereotypes that people have. We have regular folks that come in here that have a brain disease of addiction.”

Carrel said they have doubled their size in the new building and are able to bring in more groups and people who need treatment. He also said clients stepping out and being proud of their recovery reduces stigma and increases community awareness.

“I want people to know that average normal people can develop addictions, treatment is available, services are available, prevention services are available, recovery is possible and not only possible, long-term recovery is possible,” Carrel said.

Carrel hopes the new location can be a catalyst in the area to help with community growth and neighborhood improvement because it is a beautiful area with so much to offer.