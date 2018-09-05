Muskingum County Library System is offering a free card replacement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – September is national library card sign up month.

The Muskingum County Library System is waiving the cost of all replacement cards this month. Circulation Services Coordinator, Michelle Frazier, said library cards don’t expire, but after a couple years they like to update them, so they hope this will bring customers back into the library.

“While getting a library card is free, typically we would charge a dollar replacement fee for a lost or damaged card, but for the month of September, we’ll be waiving that cost to encourage people to come back to the library or to bring in their family to get a card if they haven’t had one before,” Frazier explained.

Frazier said their primary goal is just to bring in new customers to the library and expose them to what they have to offer.

“It would be amazing,” said Frazier. “It’s so fun to work here when the building is full and there’s lots of children and people enjoying the atmosphere and what we offer.”

Frazier said you can register for a new card at any of the branches or online at muskingumlibrary.org