Mystic Sister Studio is the new featured artist of the month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is welcoming a new artist this month.

Sharon Dean of Mystic Sister Studio is the featured artist of the month. She sells magnets, jewelry, prints and creates custom paintings. She said she loves being a part of the Zanesville art community.

“It’s humbling to be the featured artist for Art Cause,” said Dean. “Art Cause is a wonderful organization of a community of artists here in Zanesville and the surrounding areas and it’s a wonderful platform to interact with other area artists and to exhibit your work and to be a part of the community.”

Dean said she goes to music and art festivals all over the state, so a lot of her pieces are live paintings. She said she tries to express the joy of life through her art and appreciates the small details as well as the big picture.

“I think we all have our own unique voice and I have a very colorful palette,” Dean explained. “I like color, I like to experiment and I like to embrace those happy accidents that turn into wonderful things.”

You can visit Dean and her artwork at the masonic temple this Friday and the second Saturday of the month or by appointment on her Facebook page.