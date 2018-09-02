New Concord Community Block Party

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – If you’re someone who is looking for a new free event to attend during Labor Day weekend, look no further.

New Concord will be having a Muskies on Main community block party every year, that will include everything from a farmers market to live music. The one item that is recommended to bring is a lawn chair.

Rachel Pollock, the Artistic Director of Big Fish Folklife said, “Just it seems like every main street business, a lot of businesses from the board of trade, all of the area churches, everybody has pitched in an coming out just to host something that is free and fun and going to be a great event.”

Pollock said she really hopes more people attend the free party next year and experience the spirit of sharing and the spirit of love that came out of the weekend long event. There is a variety of activities for people of all ages.

“There are also clowns, there’s a caricature artist, games that are being hosted by our local fraternities and sororities. They’re playing games with the kids,” Pollock said. “So it’s just everybody’s come out to be a part of it and contribute to something special.”

They will begin starting the plans immediately for next years block party and if you are interested in finding out more information about the event you can go to the Village of New Concord website.