New OSU Tennis Center Named After Ty Tucker

A Zanesville native, Ty Tucker, who is the Director of Tennis at The Ohio State University will soon be honored for his efforts.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees approved plans to move into the design phase of a new indoor tennis center in the heart of the Athletic District.

The center, which will be adjacent to the current outdoor courts on campus, will be named the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Tucker, who is the Director of Tennis at Ohio State, is the winningest coach in Big Ten men’s tennis history.

“I’d like to thank the individuals who have a deep appreciation for the Scarlet and Gray for giving to and supporting this project. They have touched the lives of generations of Buckeyes and their impact is immeasurable,” said Tucker. “I’d also like to give a special thanks to Gene Smith, Justin Kronauge, David Schilling, Carrie Smith, Melissa Schaub, Adam Cohen, the development staff, and all of the current and former men’s and women’s tennis players that have sacrificed their time and worked so hard to make Ohio State Tennis one of the premier programs in the nation.”

The new 75,000 square foot facility will feature six indoor courts and theater style seating for spectators behind every court as well as locker rooms and training facilities for both the men’s and women’s teams. With the facility in the middle of the Athletic District, it will provide the men’s and women’s tennis programs with a state-of-the-art practice and competition venue, offices and other spaces that will enhance the student-athlete experience. The estimated cost of the project is $21.9 million.After an All-American career as a student-athlete at Ohio State and a run on the professional circuit, Tucker returned to his alma mater and has transformed the program into one of the most recognizable programs in college tennis. The 13-time Big Ten Coach of the Year has a remarkable 555-84 (.869) overall record and has had the Buckeyes ranked in the Top 5 each of the last 13 years. The new facility will enhance Ohio State’s home court edge. Under Tucker, the Buckeyes have won more than 97 percent of their home matches and notched 200 consecutive victories which is the longest home win streak in the history of college athletics.

(content from The Ohio State University website)