Ohio State saga points to haziness of coaches policing staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — What got Urban Meyer in hot water? The suspended Ohio State football coach puts it this way: “My fault was in not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.”

That now-fired assistant coach had been accused of past spousal violence as well as embarrassing sexual conduct, drug abuse and financial irresponsibility. Outside investigators say some of that affected his work life.

Meyer’s handling of it and ensuing debate about his punishment point to a bigger question in college athletics: To what extent are coaches responsible for policing their staff’s off-field behavior?

Meyer’s mea culpa comes just months after the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics recommended the NCAA create minimum professional standards to ensure coaches are prepared for their leadership roles, not just mastering Xs and Os.