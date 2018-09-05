Orchard says rain, heat, spoiled popular Honeycrisp crop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A large Ohio orchard says its supply of the popular Honeycrisp apple is in danger thanks to this summer’s combination of heavy rain and excessive heat.

Grower Andy Lynd in Pataskala (puh-TAS’-kuh-luh) in central Ohio tells the Columbus Dispatch half the farm’s Honeycrisp apples have fallen victim to disease, leading to the cancellation of an annual pick-your-own event.

In southeastern Ohio, Robert Bowers says the weather has affected all the apple crops at his Laurelville Fruit Farm.

People across Ohio have been suffering thanks to unusually hot weather in the 90s. Dozens of schools have closed early or altogether over the past week.

An Ohio lawmaker has asked the state for the cost of adding air conditioning to all schools without it.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com