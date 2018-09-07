Park District acquires former Westview Elementary School property

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Board of Muskingum Valley Park District Commissioners announced today that the former Westview Elementary School property is officially the newest park district facility. “Westview Community Park is a reality because of overwhelming support from the community,” said park district Executive Director Russell Edgington. “The preservation of nearly 3 acres of greenspace in northeast Zanesville is a shining example of grassroots citizen activism”. Euclid Avenue residents Rob and Sally Ogg launched the Westview odyssey when they attended the park board’s September 2017 regular meeting and asked the board to acquire and preserve the former Zanesville Elementary School property as a community park.

The acquisition was made possible through private donations which included over $28,483 raised through a direct mail campaign to area residents and an onlineGoFundMe account. Community volunteers revived the ever-popular Westview Festival this past August raising an additional $6,105 for the project. “We’d like to personally thank the Zanesville/Muskingum County community for showing their support for open space and park land preservation,” said Edgington.

The Board of Muskingum Valley Park District Commissioners is committed to providing quality park and recreation opportunities that are easily accessible by the public. Westview Community Park will provide passive recreational and experiential educational opportunities for families and children.