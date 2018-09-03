People spent their last day of summer at the Dresden Swim Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Families are trying to get their final day of summer in by spending it at the pool.

Monday was the last day of operation for the Dresden Swim Center. Pool Manager, Nick Bice, said they had a successful summer. He said he’s grateful that families wanted to spend their last day of summer enjoying their pool.

“It’s nice. I feel like when they spend their holiday here, they get to enjoy their time off and stuff and it doesn’t hurt when it’s 90 degrees and where better place to be than the pool,” said Bice.

Kids are soaking up their last day of summer and taking full advantage of the diving boards. Best friends, Nora and Kyndall said they enjoying having this day off to spend it with their friends and family.

“Swimming,” is Kyndall’s favorite part. “Spending time together and swimming with her. We get to be ourselves and just have fun,” explained Nora. Kyndall said she enjoys, “the food and the diving boards.”

Bice wants to thank everyone that came out this summer and supported them.