Police say 2 Ohio teens killed, man arrested after standoff

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified one of the two teenagers who were shot and killed in a domestic dispute at a Cleveland-area home.

The medical examiner identified the 17-year-old victim as Manuel Lopez Jr. Police in Garfield Heights say Lopez and a 19-year-old woman were shot by their mother’s boyfriend.

Cleveland.com reports a fight between the 29-year-old suspect and his girlfriend prompted the shooting and subsequent standoff. The suspect’s girlfriend was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect surrendered to police early Thursday and is being held on charges including aggravated murder. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say all of those involved lived in the home.

The violence began before 10 p.m. Thursday.