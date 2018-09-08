Rainy days mean possible flooded roads

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the rain pouring down the Zanesville Fire Department wants to warn drivers.

They want to reach out and inform members of the community about the dangers of flooding and slick roads. Lieutenant Zach Irwin said they haven’t gotten too many calls yet but are here to help just in case.

“Just be careful out there on the roads. You want to reduce your speed as much as possible. If you see that you’re going to be driving through some high water or whatever, if you think its too high don’t drive through it,” Irwin said. “If you do find yourself in a situation where you are stuck in high water turn the vehicle off, stay there, call for help. Don’t get out because it might not be safe.”

Irwin says they get the most calls in right when it starts to rain and he stresses that if you seem to be hydroplaning reduce your speed and be careful.

“Obviously the first 10 to 15 minutes of a rain is going to be your most detrimental to slow your speed down because of all the oils and stuff that can build up on the roadways,” Irwin said.

The Zanesville Fire wants members of the community to remain safe and if anyone ends up a situation that requires their assistance don’t be afraid to call them at (740) 455-0700.