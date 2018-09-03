Robbery Suspect Arrested

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest in connection to a Sunday morning robbery.

27-year-old Herman Byrd, of Columbus, was arrested after a pursuit. Authorities say it began when the Duke Gas Station at Interstate 70 and State Route 310 was robbed with a gun just before 6am.

A short time later a Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle eastbound on I-70. The vehicle exited onto State Route 13 where sheriff’s deputies, working a concert detail attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspect fled and a pursuit began north onto State Route 13 and then east on US 40.

In the 10000 block of National Road the suspect stopped and fled on foot into a residence. Byrd was found in a crawl space and was taken into custody without incident.

During the pursuit Byrd had thrown an object out the window, which was later recovered and identified as a Highpoint 9mm semi-automatic handgun that matched the description given by clerks from the gas station.

Byrd faces multiple felony charges.