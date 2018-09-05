Saints waive rookie running back Scott, sign Ola

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have waived rookie running back Boston Scott and signed offensive lineman Michael Ola.

The move, posted on the NFL’s transaction report Wednesday, came as starting left guard Andrus Peat sat out practice and was listed with a quadriceps injury on the club’s first injury report of Week 1.

The decision to waive Scott left the Saints with only two running backs on the roster heading into Sunday’s regular season opener at home against Tampa Bay, although New Orleans still had a few days to do more roster shuffling.

During the preseason, Scott, a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.8 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown. He also returned seven kickoffs for 188 yards and one punt for 13 yards.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL