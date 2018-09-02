Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 2, 2018 at 1:11 am

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew 35, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12

Bismarck-Henning 56, Momence 14

Bloomington 21, Rich East 14

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 20, Cahokia 12

Champaign Central 48, Champaign Centennial 21

Chicago (Clark) 24, Harlan 8

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 20

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 44, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 24

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 6

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 34, Chicago ( SSICP) 28

Chicago Vocational 30, Hyde Park 22

Coal City 27, Wilmington 0

Decatur MacArthur 20, Jacksonville 14

Dundee-Crown 35, McHenry 21

Dyett 56, Bowen 0

East St. Louis 32, Trinity, Mo. 26, 3OT

Guerin 24, Walther Christian Academy 22

Hamilton (West Hancock) 36, Carnahan, Mo. 6

Herscher 17, Clifton Central 8

Hersey 36, Fremd 20

Highland Park 42, Lakes Community 14

Hillcrest 52, Rich South 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 34, Lutheran North, Mo. 14

Kankakee (McNamara) 49, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Lincoln Way Central 22, Lincoln Way West 14

Lincoln-Way East 38, Naperville Central 19

Maria def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit

Marshall 27, Flora 8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 60, Lake Forest Academy 38

North Shelby, Mo. 36, Rockford Christian Life 0

Oak Lawn Richards 14, St. Rita 0

Oswego 35, Minooka 20

Payton 48, Von Steuben 0

Perspectives Co-op 33, Bremen 20

Phillips 34, Chaminade, Mo. 21

Rich Central 22, Lemont 21

Schurz 24, Clemente 6

South Elgin 47, Aurora (East) 0

St. Patrick 28, Glenbrook South 7

Sycamore 55, Westinghouse 0

Tinley Park 14, Peotone 13

Vernon Hills 15, Waukegan 6

Whitney Young 25, Bogan 6

Yorkville 56, Centralia 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenbard North vs. Gurnee Warren, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

