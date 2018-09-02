Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew 35, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12
Bismarck-Henning 56, Momence 14
Bloomington 21, Rich East 14
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 20, Cahokia 12
Champaign Central 48, Champaign Centennial 21
Chicago (Clark) 24, Harlan 8
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 20
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 44, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 24
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 6
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 34, Chicago ( SSICP) 28
Chicago Vocational 30, Hyde Park 22
Coal City 27, Wilmington 0
Decatur MacArthur 20, Jacksonville 14
Dundee-Crown 35, McHenry 21
Dyett 56, Bowen 0
East St. Louis 32, Trinity, Mo. 26, 3OT
Guerin 24, Walther Christian Academy 22
Hamilton (West Hancock) 36, Carnahan, Mo. 6
Herscher 17, Clifton Central 8
Hersey 36, Fremd 20
Highland Park 42, Lakes Community 14
Hillcrest 52, Rich South 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 34, Lutheran North, Mo. 14
Kankakee (McNamara) 49, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Lincoln Way Central 22, Lincoln Way West 14
Lincoln-Way East 38, Naperville Central 19
Maria def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit
Marshall 27, Flora 8
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 60, Lake Forest Academy 38
North Shelby, Mo. 36, Rockford Christian Life 0
Oak Lawn Richards 14, St. Rita 0
Oswego 35, Minooka 20
Payton 48, Von Steuben 0
Perspectives Co-op 33, Bremen 20
Phillips 34, Chaminade, Mo. 21
Rich Central 22, Lemont 21
Schurz 24, Clemente 6
South Elgin 47, Aurora (East) 0
St. Patrick 28, Glenbrook South 7
Sycamore 55, Westinghouse 0
Tinley Park 14, Peotone 13
Vernon Hills 15, Waukegan 6
Whitney Young 25, Bogan 6
Yorkville 56, Centralia 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glenbard North vs. Gurnee Warren, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/