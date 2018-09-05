Sheriff Lutz: One Month Old Baby Death May be Heat Related

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a one month old baby. Sheriff Matt Lutz says Tuesday night just before 6:30 his office received a call about a baby not breathing. Lutz says deputies and an ambulance responded to 80 Eagleview Drive Apartment F. The Sheriff says deputies found an unresponsive baby and cardio pulmonary resuscitation was started, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Lutz says this is an ongoing investigation, but it appears the baby was left in a vehicle outside of the home and died as a result of the high temperature. An autopsy has been ordered in the case.