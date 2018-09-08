Southern Africa backs Danny Jordaan for FIFA Council place

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The southern African soccer region has endorsed South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, the 2010 World Cup’s head organizer, for a place on the FIFA Council which was left open after Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned under allegations of corruption.

The Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) says after a meeting Friday that Jordaan will be its preferred candidate when all Africa’s member countries vote on Sept. 30.

Ghana’s Nyantakyi is under investigation by FIFA after he was filmed by undercover reporters allegedly taking a $65,000 cash gift, which is prohibited.

COSAFA endorsed Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, ahead of Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles.

Nick Mwendwa of Kenya and Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania, who are from the East African region, have also said they will stand for the FIFA position, which is reserved for a representative from Africa’s English-speaking countries.

Jordaan’s reputation has been diminished since presiding over a successful first World Cup in Africa as head of South Africa’s organizing committee. He was accused of involvement in a $10 million bribe South Africa allegedly paid to corrupt FIFA executives to get them to vote for the country’s hosting bid.

Last year, a South African singer accused Jordaan of raping her in 1993.

Jordaan has denied both accusations.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports