St. James Episcopal Church hosting Blue Mass Service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – St. James Episcopal Church is hosting their 4th Blue Mass Service Sunday, September 9th at 4 p.m.

People in the community will come together to honor and commemorate regional first responders. There will be a community choir, soloist, and bagpiper filling the church with music. David Schubach, Music Director at St. James, said this is a very special and sacred service.

“It is very emotional because we know a lot of these people, they’re people that live in our community and serve us and every day, that go to work. They put themselves in harms way. So this is our way to say thank you and to recognize them,” Schubach said.

This event is not only to honor our first responders who are out there now but also to honor those who have died in the line of duty. Schubach said this service is very uplifting and moving to those who are in attendance.

“They come away with a spiritually refreshed and renewed and even though parts of it are very sad this is a way to thank people who live with us who serve us and are right here in our community,” Schubach said.

Olive Garden will be providing meals after the service. If you have any questions or are looking for more information you can call the church at (740) 453-9459 or look at their Facebook.