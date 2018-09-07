Tattoos and Kittens?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The paw days of summer are almost over but there’s never a time you can’t adopt and bring home a furry friend.

The Animal Shelter Society is teaming up with Downtown Tattoo to put on a fundraiser to help raise money. Tigger is one of the many animals that is up for adoption and he is ready for his fur-ever home.

Jody Murray says he encourages everyone to bring their families to the shelter and spend time with some of the animals.

“I think the biggest thing that we encourage people is to understand that it’s going to take a few days for them, maybe even a few weeks for them to adjust,” Murray said. “Don’t have real high of expectations that they’re going to come home and within 24 hours be totally adjusted to your family.”

Tigger is three months old and his adoption fee is $70. The fundraiser event is an all day event on Saturday, September 29th and if you’re interested in getting a tattoo all of the money will be going towards the animal shelter.

Travis Kilpatrick the owner of Downtown Tattoo is excited to not only help raise money to a great cause but work alongside Jody Murray, who is his father-in-law.

“It means a lot. Me and everybody that works here works really hard so we like being able to give back and it means even more is going to the animal shelter. It’s been an important pillar of the community so it means a lot.”

Kilpatrick says they are always looking to help people out. If you are interested in any more information you can contact The Animal Shelter Society or Downtown Tattoo.