Terry’s Tavern donates to Alzheimer’s Disease

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local business is helping support a disease that hits close to home for many families.

Terry’s Tavern presented a $600 check to the Alzheimer’s Association on Friday to support the walk to end Alzheimer’s that will take place Saturday. Terry’s Monday night golf league donates part of their dues and part-owner Tonya Cameron said they are so happy to help the cause, especially after losing a grandmother to the disease.

“It’s so rewarding, we’re so happy to give back to the community and especially something that’s touched both of our lives so much so, we’re just honored to be a part of it,” Cameron said.

Volunteer Chairperson of the Planning Committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Joy Arnold, and her husband both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s Disease and since the walk came to Muskingum County about five years ago they’ve been doing what they can to help raise money to support research, care and support for the people who need it the most.

“It actually makes me feel empowered because if you care for someone with Alzheimer’s you feel totally powerless, it’s a devastating disease,” Arnold said.

The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Ohio University Zanesville starting at 9:45 a.m., but Arnold says there is still time to register and be a part of the inspirational event that helps support so many people.