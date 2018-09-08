The Latest: Alison Hughes 2nd woman to chair men’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Alison Hughes will become the second female umpire to chair a U.S Open men’s singles final.

Hughes will chair Sunday’s match between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro.

She’ll be the first woman to ump a men’s singles final since Eva Asderaki-Moore chaired Djokovic vs. Roger Federer in 2015.

Of the five main draw finals, four will have been chaired by a female umpire this year.

___

2 p.m.

Jamie Murray won his second straight U.S. Open mixed doubles title, teaming with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Murray won last year with Martin Hingis and she was in the box Saturday to cheer the doubles team at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Murray became the first man to win consecutive U.S. Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003 and 2004.

The 32-year-old Murray, brother of former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Andy Murray, played with Mattek-Sands for the first time in the tournament. Mattek-Sands has also won mixed doubles Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the French Open. Murray had three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

Rosolska and Mektic also played together for the first time in what was the first all-unseeded doubles final at the U.S. Open since 2009.

Murray and Mattek-Sands received $155,000 for winning the championship.

___

12:30 p.m.

A year after giving birth, Serena Williams has made a memorable run to another U.S. Open final, where she will play first-time finalist Naomi Osaka of Japan on Saturday with a chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams lost in the Wimbledon final, but has given herself another chance even faster than perhaps she could have imagined last September. She had four operations following the birth of her daughter, Olympia.

Williams has won six of her 23 major titles in New York, and with a victory would equal Margaret Court’s record. On the other side, the 20-year-old Osaka could be the first Grand Slam singles champion from Japan and the youngest women’s champion at the U.S. Open since Maria Sharapova was 19 in 2006.

Williams hasn’t won the U.S. Open since 2014 and hasn’t won anywhere since the 2017 Australian Open, when while pregnant she became the oldest Grand Slam female champion at 35.

___

