The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1 2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2 3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3 4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5 5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4 6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7 7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12 9. Washington 0-1 870 6 10. Stanford 1-0 865 13 11. LSU 1-0 801 25 12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20 13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10 14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17 15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11 16. TCU 1-0 632 16 17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15 18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18 19. UCF 1-0 407 21 20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22 21. Michigan 0-1 318 14 22. Miami 0-1 241 8 23. Oregon 1-0 217 24 24. South Carolina 1-0 125 – 25. Florida 1-0 89 –

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.