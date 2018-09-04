The Top Twenty Five

by Associated Press on September 4, 2018 at 1:55 pm

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (48)1-015111
2. Clemson (12)1-014672
3. Georgia1-013503
4. Ohio St.1-012625
5. Wisconsin (1)1-012584
6. Oklahoma1-012517
7. Auburn1-012369
8. Notre Dame1-0108012
9. Washington0-18706
10. Stanford1-086513
11. LSU1-080125
12. Virginia Tech1-077720
13. Penn St.1-076810
14. West Virginia1-076217
15. Michigan St.1-068411
16. TCU1-063216
17. Southern Cal1-062815
18. Mississippi St.1-053818
19. UCF1-040721
20. Boise St.1-039122
21. Michigan0-131814
22. Miami0-12418
23. Oregon1-021724
24. South Carolina1-0125
25. Florida1-089

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

Post Views: 2