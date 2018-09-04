The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (48)
|1-0
|1511
|1
|2. Clemson (12)
|1-0
|1467
|2
|3. Georgia
|1-0
|1350
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1262
|5
|5. Wisconsin (1)
|1-0
|1258
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1251
|7
|7. Auburn
|1-0
|1236
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1080
|12
|9. Washington
|0-1
|870
|6
|10. Stanford
|1-0
|865
|13
|11. LSU
|1-0
|801
|25
|12. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|777
|20
|13. Penn St.
|1-0
|768
|10
|14. West Virginia
|1-0
|762
|17
|15. Michigan St.
|1-0
|684
|11
|16. TCU
|1-0
|632
|16
|17. Southern Cal
|1-0
|628
|15
|18. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|538
|18
|19. UCF
|1-0
|407
|21
|20. Boise St.
|1-0
|391
|22
|21. Michigan
|0-1
|318
|14
|22. Miami
|0-1
|241
|8
|23. Oregon
|1-0
|217
|24
|24. South Carolina
|1-0
|125
|–
|25. Florida
|1-0
|89
|–
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.