Titans sign receiver to practice squad, remove another

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have swapped out wide receivers on their practice squad after a player failed disclose a physical condition.

The Titans announced Tuesday they removed Austin Proehl from the practice squad and agreed to terms with Stringfellow.

Proehl joined the Titans’ practice squad Monday after Buffalo waived the seventh-round draft pick out of North Carolina.

He was replaced by the 6-foot-2 Stringfellow who spent the preseason with Seattle where he had an 81-yard touchdown pass in the final preseason game. Stringfellow also has spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins after coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent last year.

Stringfellow started at Washington in college before transferring to Mississippi where he had 82 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. ___

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL