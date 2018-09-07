Top players back for Denmark after truce in contract dispute

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will have its top players available again for the UEFA Nations League game against Wales on Sunday after a temporary agreement was reached between the country’s soccer association and its players’ union following a contract dispute.

The national team was forced to field a severely weakened lineup containing some futsal players for the friendly against Slovakia on Wednesday after the collapse of negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement regarding commercial rights. The dispute led to players from the original squad, including Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel, being sent back to their clubs.

The federation, known as the DBU, says the game against Wales “will be played under the same conditions as earlier and that the commercial rights will be handled as previous.”

The DBU said both parties decided that no details of Thursday’s deal would be disclosed “in respect for the players’ need for calm to concentrate” on the game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports