Veteran special teams contributor Bolden signed by Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran running back and special teams contributor Brandon Bolden has been signed by the Miami Dolphins three days after he was released by AFC East rival New England.

The Dolphins also released center Travis Swanson on Tuesday, one day after he signed with the team.

Bolden, who had been with New England since 2012, played in all 16 games last year. In six seasons there he saw action primarily on special teams while totaling 216 carries for 912 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

