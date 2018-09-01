Weather Discussion

SATURDAY 9/1:

TONIGHT: Isolated shower early. Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low 68

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, hot & humid. Isolated PM Storm/Shower. High 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 70

DISCUSSION:

Tonight will be another mild and muggy night, with lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

Sunday will start out warm and high temperatures will top out near 88 degrees. However, due to the warm dew point values, humidity will be oppressive and ‘real feel’ temperatures will be in the low 90s.

A substantial upper level ridge will build into the region early next week positioning the jet stream well to our north. This means temperatures will be unseasonable warm and could climb to near record highs (within 5 degrees). Highs will likely reach 90 for Labor Day and the heat index will make it feel more like the mid-90s. Be sure to practice heat safety and to stay hydrated!

