Weekend of fun at Restoration Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you’re looking for weekend plans, there are a couple options at Restoration Park that are great for the entire family.

Urban Greens put together a movie night Saturday, September 8th at 8:30 p.m. They will be playing Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. On Sunday there will be the first Harvest Block Party with activities for all ages and live music.

Lori Wince is the co-owner of Weasel Boy Brewing Co. who is sponsoring the event.

“Uh I think it’s a wonderful way to pull people in from this neighborhood and people from other neighborhoods as well. This is a beautiful park. It’s been restored through the efforts of lots of local individuals and local businesses and we want it to be a community gathering place,” Wince said.

It is recommended to bring a blanket or chair for the movie. Both days are free to attend and Wince said it is a nice way to get people out to the park.