Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 2, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

AP TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. Arkansas State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. New Mexico, Noon

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. UCLA, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Auburn vs. Alabama State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Washington vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 17 Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 LSU vs. SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Youngstown State, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State, 10:45 p.m.

No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State, Noon

No. 19 UCF vs. SC State, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Boise State vs. UConn, 10:15 p.m.

No. 21 Michigan vs. Western Michigan, Noon

No. 22 Miami vs. Savannah State, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon vs. Portland State, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Florida vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

MLS

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Lilly Diabetes 250 Qualifying, Indianapolis, 11:45 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis, 3:19 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400 Qualifying, 6:15 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

USTA/ITF, U.S. Open, New York

Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.

European Tour, Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, 14th stage, Les Praeres

Sunday BASEBALL

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

NFL

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Game 2: Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400, 2:09 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

USTA/ITF, U.S. Open, New York

Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.

European Tour, Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, 15th stage., Lagos de Covadonga