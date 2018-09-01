ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You may have noticed while at the Zanesville Farmers Market that there’s a very sweet treat while visiting a specific vendor.

Gail Wyatt the owner of Mama Gail’s Baked Goods loves bringing her delicious products to the Farmers Market specifically because of the people. She said she really enjoys meeting new people every weekend and making connections with other vendors in attendance.

“I started this business June of last year and its been booming ever since,” Wyatt said. “It started with a lady coming up. I decided to bring cookies along with my woodwork one day and she came up, tasted a cookie and she asked me “If I call you will you bake for me?” and I said “Well of course” and so business took off from there.”

Everything Wyatt makes is baked right at home, which includes her popular sea salt caramel cookie and yummy peach pie. She is taking the world by storm one belly at a time.

“Oh I do a lot. I do the homemade cakes, not decorated cakes, but I do just regular buckeyes cakes and all those. I make all kinds of pies, fudge, all kinds of bread and I have like 30 or 40 different kinds of cookies.” Wyatt said.

She does deliver if an order is over 10 dollars. You can find Wyatt at future farmers markets as well as contact her through Mama Gail’s Baked Goods Facebook.