Zanesville Fire Department prepared for real-life scenarios

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local firefighters are being trained on real-life scenarios to prepare for when they actually happen.

The state Fire Academy brought in an emergency vehicle operations trailer to put the firefighters through different simulations, such as cars turning in front of them or experiencing the lights and sirens. Interim Fire Chief, Doug Hobson, said the more time they spend behind the wheel, the more comfortable they are.

“It just gives them a little bit more behind the wheel, a little bit more feel of the trucks because if you crash in there, the whole seat moves, the windshield cracks – it’s just like playing a big video game,” said Chief Hobson.

Chief Hobson said everything in the simulator trailer is exactly like the trucks they drive. He explained getting that hands-on experience helps the firefighters prepare for real-life scenarios.

“Everytime that you can get hands on training in the fire service, that’s what the guys are good about,” said Chief Hobson. “Firefighters love to do the hands on training portion of it – this just gives again a little bit of a on hands, sitting behind that wheel, feeling the truck move.”

Chief Hobson wants to remind drivers to pay attention on the roadways and move to the right when you see lights or hear sirens.

