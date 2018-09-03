Zanesville Fire Department takes no days off

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Labor Day is a time for families to get together and celebrate.

But for the Zanesville Fire Department, it’s just another work day. Firefighter, Randal Winegardner, said fires don’t discriminate when it comes to holidays – they continue working around the clock.

“To us, it’s just another day. Holidays don’t change our schedule,” explained Winegardner. “It doesn’t change anything that we would do normally. We’re available everyday, 24 hours a day.”

That doesn’t mean they still don’t get to celebrate with their loved ones. Winegardner said they get to enjoy a couple days off to be with their families, but their brotherhood grows stronger on days like Labor Day.

“It’s just about spending time with each other,” Winegardner said. “I mean, our family at home, we get two days to spend with them, but when we’re here, it’s you know, it’s just about growing our brotherhood and growing closer to each other so we trust each other more and more.”

Olive Garden delivered free lunch to the firefighters to show their appreciation for keeping the community safe.