Accusers: 20-plus Ohio State staff knew concerns over doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former students who say they’re victims of sexual misconduct by an Ohio State University team doctor allege more than 20 school officials and employees, including athletic directors, knew concerns about how he treated young men but didn’t stop him.

That list grew Tuesday as allegations from 29 more plaintiffs were added to one of two pending lawsuits against Ohio State about Dr. Richard Strauss.

The university has sought to dismiss the lawsuits as being time-barred by law but insists it’s looking for the truth, not ignoring the men’s stories.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives say they’re shocked by the allegations raised this year that prompted the university to have an outside law firm investigate.

More than 150 ex-students have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss between 1979 and 1997.