AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|45
|29
|Springfield
|11
|7
|2
|0
|2
|16
|45
|35
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|51
|42
|Bridgeport
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|48
|48
|WB/Scranton
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|40
|37
|Hershey
|14
|6
|7
|0
|1
|13
|32
|42
|Hartford
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|44
|57
|Providence
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|37
|39
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|53
|39
|Cleveland
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|43
|50
|Binghamton
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|39
|53
|Laval
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|36
|35
|Utica
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|41
|49
|Belleville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|42
|44
|Toronto
|11
|4
|5
|0
|2
|10
|47
|50
|Syracuse
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|34
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|14
|8
|3
|3
|0
|19
|46
|39
|Chicago
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|50
|35
|Iowa
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|47
|31
|Rockford
|13
|6
|4
|1
|2
|15
|36
|36
|Grand Rapids
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|38
|39
|Manitoba
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|28
|41
|Texas
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|36
|41
|San Antonio
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|26
|37
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|11
|9
|1
|0
|1
|19
|43
|21
|Tucson
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|41
|37
|Colorado
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|33
|30
|Bakersfield
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|40
|30
|Stockton
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|33
|55
|Ontario
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|39
|49
|San Diego
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|33
|39
Post Views: 4