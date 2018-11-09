AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on November 9, 2018 at 9:59 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte1210200204529
Springfield117202164535
Lehigh Valley127311165142
Bridgeport137510154848
WB/Scranton126411144037
Hershey146701133242
Hartford155712134457
Providence12471093739
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rochester139310195037
Cleveland147610154350
Binghamton146620143953
Laval146710133635
Utica146710134149
Belleville136700124244
Toronto114502104750
Syracuse9450082931
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee148330194639
Chicago128301175035
Iowa128310174731
Rockford136412153636
Grand Rapids126501133839
Manitoba126600122841
Texas114511103641
San Antonio133100062637
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose119101194321
Tucson117301154137
Colorado106220143330
Bakersfield106400124030
Stockton11461093355
Ontario10342193949
San Diego9341183339
