Akron unloads on Youngstown St. for 98-69 win behind Utomi

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Utomi scored 25 points and Akron blew open what was a close game in the second half and beat Youngstown State 98-69 on Saturday.

Akron led 46-44 at halftime and extended the lead to 58-48 on a Tyler Cheese layup with 14:33 remaining. The lead reached 20 when Loren Cristian Jackson made a pair of free throws six minutes later.

Four other Zips players joined Utomi in double-figure scoring as Jimond Ivey had 18 points, Cristian Jackson, 16, Deng Riak, 14 and Cheese, 13. Akron protected the ball and committed only five turnovers to 15 for the Penguins.

Youngstown State (0-2) shot just 5 of 10 from the free throw line and committed 27 fouls, which sent Akron to the free throw line 26 times. The Zips made 19 shots from the foul line.

Olamide Pedersen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins and Darius Quisenberry scored 10 points.