Andrews, Nunez combine for 39 in FIU’s 117-47 victory

MIAMI (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 20 points and Willy Nunez, Jr. 19, leading seven players into double-figure scoring as Florida International defeated NAIA Johnson & Wales 117-47 Friday night.

The 70-point margin of victory is the second largest in FIU (2-0) history, reaching back to the 1982-83 season. Andrews was 8-for-8 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and Nunez made five from distance. Brian Beard, Jr. scored 14 points with seven assists, Osasumwen Osaghe scored 10 points with 12 rebounds. Antonio Daye and Isaiah Banks added 12 points each as FIU bolted to a school-record 70-27 halftime lead. The Panthers had never scored 60 in a half.

Johnson & Wales was held to 16 of 61 shooting (26 percent) and committed 29 turnovers, leading to 34 FIU points. Michael Stewart, Dwayne Adams and David Joachim each scored eight points.