Arrests in Slayings of 8 Family Members

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says a family of four has been arrested in the slayings of eight members of another family in Pike County two years ago. Attorney General Mike DeWine announced the arrests Tuesday of four memger5 of a family who lived near the scene of the killings. No motive was announced. Those arrested are: 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III; his wife 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner. The Wagner’s had since moved to Alaska. A message was left with a lawyer who has been representing the Wagner’s in the infestation. An attorney had said previously the family cooperated with investigators. The arrests are the culmination of a massive investigative effort since seven adults and a 16-year-old boy were found dead in 2016 at four homes near Piketon.