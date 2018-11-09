Benefit For Nathan Noland This Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Nathan Noland has been experiencing a serious health issue and is required to take time off work for several months. A benefit is being held on Sunday at the Barn to help raise money for Nathan’s medical expenses.

“It’s a benefit for Nathan Noland, he recently had some health issues. Doesn’t have any insurance, so we’re putting together a benefit to help him with his medical expenses,” said Nathan’s friend, Andre Holdsworth.

During the benefit there will be live bands, a raffle, and an auction. Many auction items are donations from local artists and crafters. Noland is a local musician who plays in two different bands where they play for community events and benefits. Holdsworth said he is doing much better after several surgeries, and they want to support him through his experience.

“I want to see him do okay. This came on fast and was unexpected. And I’m just happy that he’s still here with us because it was life threatening and scary time. So everybody is just getting together to support him and help him out during this time,” she said.

The benefit will run from noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Barn. For more information about the event, you can visit the Benefit For Nathan Noland Facebook page.