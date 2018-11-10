BMV offers online renewals for overseas military, families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is offering military members serving overseas along with their spouses and dependents online renewals of driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

BMV Registrar Don Petit says that while our “military heroes” are out of sight, “they are never out of our minds.”

Those who qualify can apply through the BMV website’s online services , which the bureau says will save an average of two weeks by eliminating the need to mail information to the bureau.

Applicants will receive emails notifying them about the status of their applications.

__

Online: www.bmv.ohio.gov .