Buccaneers sticking with Fitzpatrick as starting QB

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their No. 1 quarterback.

Coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that the 14th-year pro, who failed to produce a touchdown in the previous day’s 16-3 loss to Washington, will start next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants.

The Bucs (3-6) have dropped six of seven games following a 2-0 start, with Fitzpatrick starting four of the losses after leading the team to surprising victories over New Orleans and Philadelphia while Jameis Winston was serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“We’re going to go with Fitz this week,” Koetter said, adding he still feels Fitzpatrick “gives us the best opportunity” to win and pull out of a tailspin that’s jeopardized the prospects of ending a long playoff drought.

Also, struggling kicker Chandler Catanzaro was waived.

Catanzaro was one for three on field goals against the Redskins, missing from 30 and 47 yards. In addition to being 11 of 15 through nine games, the fifth-year pro who signed as a free agent after spending last season with the New York Jets has missed four extra points.

