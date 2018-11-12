Chamber of Commerce Discusses Worker’s Compensation Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Workers Compensation assistance deadline is coming up for the Zanesville-Muskingum County area.

The worker’s compensation program through the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce gives people the opportunity to potentially save significantly on their worker’s compensation. The Chamber partnered with CareWorks Comp to deliver the best options for members.

“With our partner CareWorks, and they handle our worker’s compensation, they’re a third party administrator. And if you would like a free, no risk, no obligation evaluation of your worker’s comp. I encourage you to go to our website,” said Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President, Dana Matz.

The free assessment takes a few minutes to request an estimate of how much you can save on worker’s compensation. This also allows you to compare the potential savings to your current plan.

“So a business that just wants to evaluate what they’re paying on worker’s comp, if there’s a possibility that they could get a little lower rate by going with CareWorks. And CareWorks is an affiliate of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce,” Matz said.

To enroll for the program, just visit www.zmchamber.com/membership/workers-compensation-assistance. The deadline is November 14th.