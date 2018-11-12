Colony Square Mall Closed This Thanksgiving

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the first time in six years, Colony Square Mall will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Marketing and Special Leasing Representative of Colony Square Mall, Kevin Pinson, said that they wanted to bring back the tradition of the mall being closed on Thanksgiving. This allows all the employees to spend the day with their families, then the mall will reopen at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.

“We surveyed our retailers to get their thoughts on it. And the vast majority of the responses we got say they would prefer to be closed Thanksgiving and return to the old tradition,” he said.

Pinson also said this releases the stress of the Black Friday rush. The mall will be holding promotions on Black Friday including $10 gift cards with any purchase of $100 or more, and a $500 shopping spree drawing.

“I’m a traditionalist, I think Thanksgiving is for family. We should definitely spend time with our loved ones. But also we kind of spread the sales out over two days, instead of having that big rush on Black Friday,” he added.

This Saturday, Santa makes his official arrival at the mall. Breakfast with Santa runs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., then at 10 a.m. there will be a parade around the mall.