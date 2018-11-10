Coroner: Overdose death total through August same as 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coroner for the county that includes Ohio’s capital city says the number of fatal overdoses during the first eight months of 2018 matches the total for the same period last year.

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz (AN’-ih-hee ohr-TEEZ’) on Friday reported 345 fatal overdoses from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 this year.

Ortiz says deaths attributable to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, increased compared with 2017.

Deaths attributed to carfentanil, an opioid more powerful than fentanyl, decreased slightly. Heroin-related deaths also declined.

The coroner says cocaine, methamphetamine and tranquilizer-related overdose deaths increased for the first eight months of 2018 compared with 2017.

There was a record 4,854 unintentional fatal overdoses in Ohio last year with most of those deaths attributed to fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers.